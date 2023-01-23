Home Cities Bengaluru

Barricade falls on car near construction site in Bengaluru; none hurt

The occupants of the car, including the driver Santosh Kumar are safe. The accident happened on Saturday at the Doddanekundi crossroads near Mahadevapura on the Outer Ring Road.

Published: 23rd January 2023 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru metro train

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Another incident at a metro construction site in Bengaluru was reported after a barricade fell on a four-wheeler, carrying family members, and caused damage to the vehicle.

However, the occupants of the car, including the driver Santosh Kumar are safe. The accident happened on Saturday at the Doddanekundi crossroads near Mahadevapura on the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru, while Santosh Kumar was travelling home with his family.

As per sources, the roadblock fell on the car, while it was driving past Karthik Nagar and moving toward KR Puram, resulting in damage to the automobile.

"In order to examine the mishap, representatives from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) arrived at the spot," they added.

This is the third such mishap at the construction site in Bengaluru this month.

Earlier on January 10, an under-construction metro pillar collapsed near Nagavara on the outer ring road in Bengaluru, killing a woman and her toddler son. The woman's husband and daughter were hospitalised with injuries.

Two days later on January 12, a road collapsed suddenly due to a sinkhole near the metro construction site on Brigade Road, at Trinity Circle to Shivajinagar stretch. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
metro accident Construction
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp