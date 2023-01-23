Horn ok, buffalo snarl irks techies in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Techies in city have complained to the city traffic police over buffaloes blocking the roads, resulting in jams in certain parts of the city. They have complained that on many occasions, a herd of buffaloes block the roads, resulting in traffic being halted for hours.

Recently, in the city’s IT hub in Kasavanahalli, traffic snarled up after buffaloes obstructed the movement of vehicles. A daily commuter said that this was becoming a headache everyday as the travel time on a particular stretch is sometimes taking 40-50 minutes instead of the usual 20 minutes due to the traffic, which has resulted in them being reporting late to work almost every day.

Infuriated citizens took to social media, and complained that buffaloes have been occupying the road either in the morning or evening, causing long traffic jams, and requested the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s Animal Husbandry Department and the traffic police to take action to resolve the issue.

Areas like Cottonpet, Chamarajpet, Kalasipalya, VV Puram and other central parts of the city are already fighting with the menace, which has now spread to areas like Whitefield, Bellandur, and Kasavanahalli, where many IT companies are located.

