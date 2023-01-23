Karnataka doctors seek pay on par with other states

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Medical professionals in Karnataka have raised concern over inequality in pay compared to their counterparts in other states. They contend that doctors here are paid less despite similar work experience.

A doctor from KC General Hospital said doctors in Karnataka are paid on the basis of state health scheme whereas doctors in other states are paid on the basis of central government health scheme. He explained that a doctor like him with over 25 years of work experience was still earning less than Rs 2 lakh per month while those in other states were being paid around Rs 3 lakh a month.

The doctor said the poor state of group C and D employees is often given more attention when compared to group A and B employees. The scenario is the same for professionals working on contract and permanent as well.

In the time of pandemic (2020), state doctors even protested seeking either a pay rise or for the government to follow the pay scale of the central government healthcare system. Unequal pay causes a sense of demotivation amongst employees, especially when there is a shortage of medical professionals and the MBBS and specialist doctors tend to be overburdened with work, another doctor said.

A doctor associated with the National Urban Health Mission in Karnataka said the situation of doctors in contractual or permanent set up is the same in all districts. The state of doctors is poor as they are less equipped, less paid and do not have appropriate facilities. The MBBS doctors on contractual basis are being paid around Rs 40,000 and specialist doctors are earning 20 per cent more in comparison.

