Mechanic held for killing wife in Karnataka

A 30-year-old man who allegedly murdered his pregnant wife suspecting her fidelity and had fled to Delhi has been arrested by the Suddaguntepalya police.

Published: 23rd January 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 30-year-old man who allegedly murdered his pregnant wife suspecting her fidelity and had fled to Delhi has been arrested by the Suddaguntepalya police. The accused Naseer Hussain, a mechanic, was on the run after murdering his wife Naz Khanum (22) at their residence last Monday.

After strangulating Khanum, Hussain sent a message to her brother Ayub Khan stating that he had murdered Khanum and asking him to collect the body.

“It was found that it was a planned murder as Hussain had booked a flight to Delhi a few days before the murder and had taken the flight after the murder,” the police added. 

