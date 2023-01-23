Mechanic held for killing wife in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old man who allegedly murdered his pregnant wife suspecting her fidelity and had fled to Delhi has been arrested by the Suddaguntepalya police. The accused Naseer Hussain, a mechanic, was on the run after murdering his wife Naz Khanum (22) at their residence last Monday. After strangulating Khanum, Hussain sent a message to her brother Ayub Khan stating that he had murdered Khanum and asking him to collect the body. “It was found that it was a planned murder as Hussain had booked a flight to Delhi a few days before the murder and had taken the flight after the murder,” the police added.