Neuro rehab can change lives

Hence, it is important to curate a robust system and create awareness for people to understand that neurological disabilities can also be cured. 

Published: 23rd January 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Healthcare professionals in Bengaluru launched a neurosciences ecosystem to increase awareness about functional neurosciences and neuro rehabilitation. They explained how advancement in technology can help revive neurologically challenged people. 

The launch was done in association with Bengaluru-based company PRS Neurosciences and Swasthya Arogya Foundation, providing services to people either free of cost or at subsidised rates. 

Dr Sharan Srinivasan, chairman and managing director, PRS Neuorosciences, said a lot of information is available for cardiology and nephrology, for instance, but knowledge about neuro rehabilitation is very less. Hence, it is important to curate a robust system and create awareness for people to understand that neurological disabilities can also be cured. 

He said that patients end up becoming a burden on families, and it is not ideal for them to remain in a comatose state for life. With advancements in technology, it is possible for such patients to be able to at least perform daily activities on their own, which is also a big win for the families. 

They launched a dedicated software which could be used to map a person’s brain to study neurologics, and create a neurologic metaverse as well, where a person’s brain and body could be studied. 
 

