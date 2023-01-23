Home Cities Bengaluru

Republic Day launch for BMTC’s app Nimmbus

BMTC

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After much delay, BMTC’s app Nimmbus will be launched this Republic day. The road transport corporation which was set to launch the app on December 23 postponed the plan as it had to set right some technical glitches and improve its accuracy. The app will help users track BMTC buses in real-time, get fare details, routes and schedules among other options to make travel hassle-free.  

BMTC sources said that it was fine-tuning the app based on the feedback given by users who were given access to test the app in its soft launch. The previous two attempts by BMTC to launch apps had failed as it was mired with glitches. “Nimmbus will be the third app and we do not want it to fail. The app was under testing for the past few weeks. We had to rectify the technical glitches,” the source said. 

“We operate nearly 5,600 buses daily, including 400 Volvo buses. But the live-tracking will not be available on the buses that are about to be scrapped in the coming months,” the source added. 

