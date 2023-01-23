Home Cities Bengaluru

RTC staffers plan protest on January 24, buses to ply as usual 

“We have been repeatedly requesting the government to hike salaries of transport employees.

Published: 23rd January 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC buses. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Urging the State Government to hike salaries, reinstate dismissed employees and improve working conditions, employees of the four transport corporations — KSRTC, BMTC, KKSRTC and NWKSRTC — will protest on January 24. KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation (affiliated to AITUC), All Karnataka State Road Transport Employees Board, Karnataka State Road Transport Employees Union and other associations have extended support for the protest. Unions have, however, said that bus services will not be interrupted.

“We have been repeatedly requesting the government to hike salaries of transport employees. Transport Minister B Sriramulu on many occasions promised to fulfil our demands by bringing them to the attention of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. However, our demands have not been met till date and our workers are suffering,” HV Anantha Subbarao, president, KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation, told TNIE.

He said that the unions are having a list of 14 demands that includes salary revision, reducing work hours, improving working conditions for all workers, especially women, withdrawing FIRs filed against employees and reinstating dismissed employees. 

Employees will protest at Freedom Park, while others will protest in front of their respective divisional centres across Karnataka. “If our demands are not met, we will be forced to intensify our agitation by refusing to go to work in the next stage and then call for an indefinite strike,” Subbarao said.   

  • Farheen Sulthana
    is there tomorrow any bus strike please let me know sir
    11 hours ago reply
