Silence speaks: Congress city-wide agitation against graft allegations in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress will launch a silent protest across 28 constituencies of the city on Monday against the alleged corruption of the state government, where party legislators and defeated candidates will take part.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala will participate in the protest near Trinity Circle.

“We will be holding a silent protest at 51 metro stations, 26 flyovers and 200 traffic signals. But there won’t be any noise, traffic will not be hit and we will not indulge in any tussle, except for holding placards which will reflect the theme ‘Save Bengaluru’,” said Shantinagar MLA NA Haris during a joint press conference along with AICC secretary Abhishek Dutt on Sunday.

“Everyone knows the extent of corruption in the state government. We want to send out a message to save the city and the state. Tomorrow, the programme will be held in the city and then expanded to other parts of the state,” they said.

As the state government has been silent over the 40 per cent commission charges by the contractors and no action has been taken, it casts a doubt that the government might be involved in corruption, they said.

“As an opposition party, we cannot just sit back and watch as it is our responsibility to protect the city, state and its people. Despite the president of the contractors’ association writing to the prime minister, no action has been taken,” they alleged.

Although there have been scams in PSI recruitment, PWD and KPTCL, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been visiting the city as the elections are approaching, has not addressed the issue of corruption, they said.

“The pension of widows and disabled have been stopped for the last seven to eight months. Is the government bankrupt?” they said. The BJP government does not even have 100 days before its tenure ends, but 90 per cent of its promises are yet to be fulfilled, they said, adding that the saffron party is preparing to release a new manifesto.

However, the Congress has announced 200 units of free electricity to 80 per cent of the households under the Griha Jyothi Yojana, they said, adding the party, if voted to power, will also provide a financial aid of Rs 2,000 per month to every women head of households.

