Home Cities Bengaluru

Silence speaks: Congress city-wide agitation against graft allegations in Karnataka

Protests to be held at 51 Metro stations, 26 flyovers and 200 traffic signals, says NA Haris

Published: 23rd January 2023 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Congress will launch a silent protest across 28 constituencies of the city on Monday against the alleged corruption of the state government, where party legislators and defeated candidates will take part.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala will participate in the protest near Trinity Circle.

“We will be holding a silent protest at 51 metro stations, 26 flyovers and 200 traffic signals. But there won’t be any noise, traffic will not be hit and we will not indulge in any tussle, except for holding placards which will reflect the theme ‘Save Bengaluru’,” said Shantinagar MLA NA Haris during a joint press conference along with AICC secretary Abhishek Dutt on Sunday.

“Everyone knows the extent of corruption in the state government. We want to send out a message to save the city and the state. Tomorrow, the programme will be held in the city and then expanded to other parts of the state,” they said.

As the state government has been silent over the 40 per cent commission charges by the contractors and no action has been taken, it casts a doubt that the government might be involved in corruption, they said.
“As an opposition party, we cannot just sit back and watch as it is our responsibility to protect the city, state and its people. Despite the president of the contractors’ association writing to the prime minister, no action has been taken,” they alleged.

Although there have been scams in PSI recruitment, PWD and KPTCL, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been visiting the city as the elections are approaching, has not addressed the issue of corruption, they said.

“The pension of widows and disabled have been stopped for the last seven to eight months. Is the government bankrupt?” they said. The BJP government does not even have 100 days before its tenure ends, but 90 per cent of its promises are yet to be fulfilled, they said, adding that the saffron party is preparing to release a new manifesto.

However, the Congress has announced 200 units of free electricity to 80 per cent of the households under the Griha Jyothi Yojana, they said, adding the party, if voted to power, will also provide a financial aid of Rs 2,000 per month to every women head of households.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress DK Shivakumar KPCC
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp