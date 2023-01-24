Home Cities Bengaluru

108 Namma Clinics to open in Bengaluru by weekend

We are sure of launching 108 Namma Clinics by this weekend, and if possible, on Republic Day.

24th January 2023

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After missing several deadlines, the much-awaited Namma Clinic is set to open its doors in 108 BBMP wards (as against the total 243 wards) by this weekend. BBMP is handling the shortage of doctors and planning to launch the remaining 135 clinics in the next few stages.

The government was mulling opening all 438 clinics, including 243 in Bengaluru, in August but kept extending the launch deadline. Each clinic is to comprise a doctor, nurse, lab technician and a Group ‘D’ employee. However, due to shortage of doctors and failure to find suitable space for the clinics, only 114 Namma Clinics were launched by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai across the state on December 14, and none were in Bengaluru.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr K V Thrilok Chandra told TNIE, “The launch date will be announced. We are sure of launching 108 Namma Clinics by this weekend, and if possible, on Republic Day. The remaining clinics will be launched at the earliest.”

Replying to a question on shortage of doctors, said to be the main reason for the delayed launch, Thrilok Chandra said it is being taken care of. “We are handling the issue of shortage of doctors. Once the 108 clinics become operational, we will launch the remaining soon.”

Namma Clinics, set up on the lines of Delhi’s ‘Mohalla Clinics’, will provide 12 services free of cost, and are expected to cater to a population of 15,000 to 20,000.

