19-year-old Pakistani woman held in Bellandur for illegal stay

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old Pakistani woman, who came to India illegally to marry a security guard whom she met through a gaming app, was detained and handed over to the custody of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), while her husband has been arrested.

Police said Iqra Jeewani, who hails from Hyderabad in Pakistan, came in contact with Mulayam Singh Yadav (26), a native of Uttar Pradesh working as a security guard with a private company in HSR layout, through a gaming app several months ago.

The two fell in love and decided to get married. As per Yadav’s advice, she went to Kathmandu in Nepal, where they both got married in September last year. “Yadav took her to Birganj from where he brought her illegally to Bihar through the India-Nepal border, before coming to Bengaluru and settling at Labour quarters in Junnasandra on Sarjapur Road.

While Yadav had got her an Aadhaar card in the name of Rava Yadav, and was in the process of applying for an Indian passport, the intelligence agencies tracked her as she was trying to contact her family members in Pakistan. The state authorities were notified, following which a case was registered in

Bellandur police station,” the police said.

While the woman was given to the custody of FRRO and detained at State Home for Women, Yadav has been arrested. The house owner, Govinda Reddy, is also booked for allowing a foreigner to stay without collecting her details or informing the police about the illegal stay.

