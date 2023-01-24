Home Cities Bengaluru

19-year-old Pakistani woman held in Bellandur for illegal stay

While the woman was given to the custody of FRRO and detained at State Home for Women, Yadav has been arrested.

Published: 24th January 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old Pakistani woman, who came to India illegally to marry a security guard whom she met through a gaming app, was detained and handed over to the custody of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), while her husband has been arrested.

Police said Iqra Jeewani, who hails from Hyderabad in Pakistan, came in contact with Mulayam Singh Yadav (26), a native of Uttar Pradesh working as a security guard with a private company in HSR layout, through a gaming app several months ago.

The two fell in love and decided to get married. As per Yadav’s advice, she went to Kathmandu in Nepal, where they both got married in September last year. “Yadav took her to Birganj from where he brought her illegally to Bihar through the India-Nepal border, before coming to Bengaluru and settling at Labour quarters in Junnasandra on Sarjapur Road.

While Yadav had got her an Aadhaar card in the name of Rava Yadav, and was in the process of applying for an Indian passport, the intelligence agencies tracked her as she was trying to contact her family members in Pakistan. The state authorities were notified, following which a case was registered in
Bellandur police station,” the police said.

While the woman was given to the custody of FRRO and detained at State Home for Women, Yadav has been arrested. The house owner, Govinda Reddy, is also booked for allowing a foreigner to stay without collecting her details or informing the police about the illegal stay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan illegal stay
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp