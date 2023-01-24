Four IISc researchers get INSA young scientist awards

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four faculty members of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have been selected for the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) Medal for Young Scientists. Dr Srimonta Gayen, Dr Subhojoy Gupta, Dr Mohit Kumar Jolly and Dr Venkatesh Rajendran are among the 42 scientists selected from across India for the medal. The INSA Medal for Young Scientists is awarded annually by INSA to scientists under the age of 40 for their contributions towards Science and Technology. Dr Gayen is an assistant professor at the Molecular Reproduction, Development and Genetics (MRDG) Department.

INSA stated that his work could help in enhancing the success rates of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) as well as provide a clinical strategy to help prevent the prevalence of gender bias against IVF-born babies. Dr Gupta, an assistant professor at the Department of Mathematics, was awarded for his work on Riemann surfaces.

Dr Jolly, assistant professor at the Centre for BioSystems Science and Engineering (BSSE), is working on minimising cancer metastasis and preventing drug and therapy resistance on cancer cells. Dr Rajendran of the Department of Mathematics specialises in Kac-Moody algebras and their representations. Meanwhile, IISc also announced that Dr Karthik Sunagar, assistant professor at the Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES), was one of two recipients of the Professor Har Swarup Memorial Award.

The award by INSA is given every three years to scientists for the best research paper published in a reputed journal. Dr Sunagar published a paper on the geographical variations of venom in snakes that could render antivenom ineffective depending on the location. The paper, titled ‘Biogeographical venom variation in the Indian spectacled cobra (Naja naja) underscores the pressing need for pan-India efficacious snakebite therapy’ was published in the PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases scientific journal.

