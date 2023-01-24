Advocate paid minor to murder rival, three held in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Rural district police claims to have solved the murder of an unidentified man whose body was found in an open field in Vijayapura police station limits in Doddaballapur sub-division. The face was disfigured and the fingers were severed.

After committing the murder in Kalyandurg, Anantapur, in Andhra Pradesh, the accused shifted the body into the boot of a car and drove nearly 190km to Karnataka to dispose of it. The incident came to light on January 2. Based on the fingerprints, police managed to identify the victim as V Muthyalappa, 37, of Kambadur in Kalyandurg.

Twenty days after the murder, police arrested the three accused from Kalyandurg -- E Nagesh, 27, an advocate, E Somashekar alias Shekar, 32, a daily wage labourer, and a minor. All three are from Anantapur.

The murder was due to an old rivalry between Nagesh and Muthyalappa. He took the help of his friend, Somashekar, to bring the victim to an isolated place. After making the victim consume alcohol, the accused hit him with an iron rod and killed him. They then ferried the body to Karnataka and threw it in a field. Police recovered the car that was used to move the body.

“Muthyalappa was a professional thief and had over 50 cases against him in Andhra Pradesh. He had issues with the advocate for the past 10 years. Nagesh used his knowledge of the law, and got a minor to commit the murder by paying him Rs 2,500 as ‘supari’. He also directed the accused to cut off the victim’s fingers so the police would have a tough time identifying the body based on fingerprints. But the police found one finger at the scene of the crime. With this lead, they managed to identify the body,” said an investigating officer.

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Rural district police claims to have solved the murder of an unidentified man whose body was found in an open field in Vijayapura police station limits in Doddaballapur sub-division. The face was disfigured and the fingers were severed. After committing the murder in Kalyandurg, Anantapur, in Andhra Pradesh, the accused shifted the body into the boot of a car and drove nearly 190km to Karnataka to dispose of it. The incident came to light on January 2. Based on the fingerprints, police managed to identify the victim as V Muthyalappa, 37, of Kambadur in Kalyandurg. Twenty days after the murder, police arrested the three accused from Kalyandurg -- E Nagesh, 27, an advocate, E Somashekar alias Shekar, 32, a daily wage labourer, and a minor. All three are from Anantapur. The murder was due to an old rivalry between Nagesh and Muthyalappa. He took the help of his friend, Somashekar, to bring the victim to an isolated place. After making the victim consume alcohol, the accused hit him with an iron rod and killed him. They then ferried the body to Karnataka and threw it in a field. Police recovered the car that was used to move the body. “Muthyalappa was a professional thief and had over 50 cases against him in Andhra Pradesh. He had issues with the advocate for the past 10 years. Nagesh used his knowledge of the law, and got a minor to commit the murder by paying him Rs 2,500 as ‘supari’. He also directed the accused to cut off the victim’s fingers so the police would have a tough time identifying the body based on fingerprints. But the police found one finger at the scene of the crime. With this lead, they managed to identify the body,” said an investigating officer.