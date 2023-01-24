Bengaluru administration all set for Republic Day fete at Idgah Maidan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After hoisting the Tricolour at Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan during last year’s Independence Day, the Bengaluru Urban District Administration is now geared up for a grand Republic Day celebration there. In preparation for the event, the administration has held a meeting with the police and other local organisations. Apart from the flag-hoisting ceremony, cultural programmes will be performed by schoolchildren. Also, more police personnel has been deployed in the maidan areas to prevent any untoward incidents.

The ownership of the maidan land has been the subject of a fierce dispute with the Muslim Central Association, on behalf of the Wakf Board, continuing to claim the right over the land and the Revenue Department asserting that it is government property.

Backing the government’s stance, Hindu outfits, too, have been demanding that permission should be granted to host festivals of other faiths apart from holding of Independence Day, Kannada Rajotsava and Republic Day celebrations.

Following a representation from Hindu groups, Deputy Commissioner Dayanand had written to the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department regarding the celebration. The Bengaluru North Revenue Assistant Commissioner has been given responsibility for the Republic Day celebration here.

