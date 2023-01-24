Home Cities Bengaluru

Man showers money from flyover in Bengaluru

Published: 24th January 2023 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

A man showered money from a flyover in Bengaluru.

By Online Desk

BENGALURU: A video of a man showering currency notes from the Mysuru Road flyover in Kalasipalya locality was reported on Tuesday.

Currency notes of Rs 10 denomination were thrown from both sides of the flyover.

The man is shown walking across the flyover carrying a wall clock and throwing wads of notes to the public to catch.

People were in a mad rush to pick up the notes which caused a huge traffic jam.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (West) Lakshman Nimbaragi was quoted as saying by IANS: "We don't know much about the incident and once the inputs are gathered we will share the information."

