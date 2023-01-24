Home Cities Bengaluru

No ‘midnight budget’ this year: BBMP chief

The commissioner said this at a press meet organised as part of ‘My City My Budget’ campaign organised by the BBMP in association with NGO, Janaagraha

Published: 24th January 2023

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unlike last year when the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) presented its ‘midnight budget’ during Gaurav Gupta’s tenure as Palike chief, the present BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath has ruled out any such ‘latenight’ or ‘midnight budget’.

The commissioner said this at a press meet organised as part of ‘My City My Budget’ campaign organised by the BBMP in association with NGO, Janaagraha. Girinath said 16,261 inputs from all 243 wards spread across the eight zones of Bengaluru city were sourced in a span of 31 days, of which 67 per cent are related to footpaths, roads and drainage maintenance.

As for road infrastructure, citizens have listed 1,490 km stretch of existing roads for repair, over 470 km of new footpaths to be laid and repair work of over 950 km of existing footpaths. The citizens have reiterated the need for adequate street lights across 240 km stretch of road in the city. According to the BBMP, citizens of Mahadevapura, Yelahanka and Dasarahalli have made strong recommendations to augment the Solid Waste Management (SWM) infrastructure.

Investment to improve pedestrian and vehicular mobility in Bengaluru emerged as one of the most critical areas flagged by the citizens. “A preliminary meeting is being planned on the preparation of the budget for the year 2023- 24 of the BBMP and the budget presentation proposal will be submitted to the government after February 15,” said the commissioner.

He assured that suggestions given by citizens to improve basic facilities will be seriously considered in the budget. It may be recalled that last year, the corporation initiated a new system by publishing the balance sheet receipt and payment list on the corporation website at 11.30 pm.

