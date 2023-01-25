Bengaluru police nab two, recover smartwatches worth Rs 57 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two men who had attacked and robbed the staffers of a courier agency with their gang, were arrested by West division police, and 1,283 Titan smart watches, worth about Rs 57 lakh, were recovered from the duo.

The miscreants were in a car and on three bikes when the victims, who were in a luggage carrier, had touched the bike of the accused and tried to escape. The accused chased the vehicle and stopped it near Maharaja Bar on Javaregowdana Doddi Road in RR Nagar. They attacked the staffers, and seeing the vehicle loaded with watches, escaped with the luggage vehicle.

The manager of the courier agency had filed a complaint with RR Nagar police. The accused, Zameer Ahmed alias Zameer, 28, and Syed Shahid alias Shahid, 26, had escaped with the watches packed in 23 boxes. Their aides are absconding. The incident had taken place on January 15. The victims are identified as John, 22, and Bisal Kisan, 21, employees of Jaideep Enterprises courier agency in RR Nagar.

The watches had come from the warehouse of an e-commerce company located in Malur of Kolar district. The courier agency had to deliver the watches to customers in the city. The victims had taken the luggage vehicle to fetch cigarettes when they were robbed. The accused, after taking the boxes of watches, returned and left the luggage vehicle at the same spot. RR Nagar police, after going through CCTV footage, arrested the accused and recovered the watches.

