Karnataka HC gets two additional judges

Ramachandra Dat tat ray Huddar and Venkatesh Naik Thavaryanaik were administered the oath by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two district judges were sworn in as Additional Judges of the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday. Ramachandra Dat tat ray Huddar and Venkatesh Naik Thavaryanaik were administered the oath by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan. Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai greeted them on the occasion.

Know your judge

Justice Ramachandra D Huddar

Born on August 13, 1963, at Mutnal in Belagavi district, Justice Huddar obtained a law degree from RL Law College in Belagavi. He began practising as an advocate from 1988, and was selected as district judge after writing the competitive examination. In 2012, he obtained his LLM degree from Kuvempu University. He served as Registrar (Administration) and Additional Registrar (General), Registrar (Infrastructure) of the High Court. In 2019-20, he was posted as Special Court judge exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to elected, former and sitting MPs and MLAs. In 2021-22, he was posted as director of Karnataka Judicial Academy and since September 2022 was principal city civil and sessions judge in Bengaluru.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with
Justices Ramachandra D Huddar (fourth from left) and Venkatesh Naik Thavaryanaik (second from left), who were sworn in as additional Judges of the Karnataka High Court, as Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale looks on, in Bengaluru on Tuesday | EXPRESS

Justice Venkatesh Naik Thavaryanaik

Born on June 1, 1975 in Chitradurga, Justice Naik obtained his law degree in Chitradurga and LLM in Shivamogga. He was selected as district judge out of 691 candidates in 2011. After serving as principal district and sessions judge in Udupi, he was posted as Registrar (Administration) at the High Court in Bengaluru. He served as principal secretary, Department of Law, in 2021-22, and as principal district and sessions judge of Bengaluru Rural district.

