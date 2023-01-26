Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Suburban Rail: Tender called today for another corridor

Tender has already been awarded for one stretch between Baiyappanahalli and Chikkabanavar (25.01 km) and the contract awarded to Larsen & Toubro.

Published: 26th January 2023 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 01:23 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tenders have been finally called on Thursday for the second stretch of the Rs 15,767-crore Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project by the nodal agency for implementation of the suburban rail project for the City, Karnataka-Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises (K-RIDE). 

The tender covers civil works on the Kanaka Line between Heelalige and Rajanakunte via Yelahanka (known as Corridor-4) that runs to a length of 46.8 kms out of the 148-km project.  The design and construction of an elevated Viaduct of length 8.96 km and At-Grade Formation of length 37 92 km are covered under it. Construction of station buildings are not a part of the project.
The Kanaka Line will cover these 19 stations: Rajanakunte, Muddenahalli, Ye

lahanka, Jakkur, Hegde Nagar, Thannisandra, Hennur, Horamavu, Channasandra, Bennigenahalli, Kaggadaspura, Marthahalli, Bellandur Road, Carmelaram, Ambedkar Nagar, Huskur, Singara Agrahara, Bommasandra and Heelalige.

A K-RIDE official said, "This is an EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) project and hence the cost of the line completely depends on the amount quoted by the bidders." 
The tender for the line was meant to be called for in October 2021, then postponed to December 2021 and given different months after that. The last date for submission of bids is April 27.

Tender has already been awarded for one stretch between Baiyappanahalli and Chikkabanavar (25.01 km) and the contract awarded to Larsen & Toubro. Work has recently started on this stretch after a long delay in handover of land to the bidder. 

The remaining two corridors of the BSRP project, which are yet to be tendered are KSR Bengaluru-Devanahalli and  Kengeri-Cantonment-Whitefield. The suburban rail project has a 2026 deadline but it is likely to be in place by 2030. 
 

