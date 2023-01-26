FIR filed against another Orchids school regarding syllabus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the Nagarbhavi branch of Orchids The International School on Wednesday. This is the fourth major complaint that has been registered against the school chain as well as the third FIR filed in the last six months alone. Following several complaints and protests from parents on discrepancies regarding the syllabus being taught, officials from the Department of Public Instruction visited the school on Wednesday.

According to Rajashekar H G, Block Education Officer for Bengaluru South-1, the school had been advertising that they were affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and teaching the syllabus, despite only having permission to teach the state syllabus. “They were registered as a state syllabus school. However, they were also teaching CBSE syllabus and had told parents that they were CBSE affiliated.

Based on instructions given by the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), we have registered a complaint with the police and they have filed an FIR against the school,” he told TNIE. He said the parents learned about the matter when the school issued a notice stating that they will conduct the Class 5 and Class 8 examinations that had recently been introduced in the state syllabus. Both the principal of the branch as well as the St Theresa Educational, Cultural and Social Development Society, which manages the chain of schools, have been named in the complaint copy.

In addition to the issue of syllabus, the BEO also found that the school was illegally conducting classes for ninth and tenth standard students. “The school does not actually have permission to conduct ninth and tenth standard classes for students. However, it was found that students from branches that had permission to do so were being transferred to this branch and classes were going on, despite not receiving permission to do so,” Rajashekar said.

While the school has refused to respond to the FIR, or statements made by the BEO and parents, it released a statement saying that the issue was due to a lack of time to inform parents about the Class 5 and Class 8 examinations. “This was a sudden mandate from the department, and we didn’t have enough time to inform the parents properly. However, our curriculum at Orchids The International School is well framed to ensure the students perform well in any given exam. While we are proposed to be a CBSE school in the future, we will have to follow the state board guidelines till we formally get the affiliation,” they stated.

