Home Cities Bengaluru

HAL underpass in Bengaluru opened to traffic

Similarly, motorists heading from Old Airport Road to Marathahalli and Varthur will not face any signals.

Published: 26th January 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Earlier when work was underway to complete the Rs 19-crore HAL underpass in Bengaluru.

Earlier when work was underway to complete the Rs 19-crore HAL underpass in Bengaluru.

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a Republic Day gift to motorists, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike finally opened the HAL underpass to the public. The Rs 19.5-crore 280-meter underpass work was completed on Tuesday and after a trail run by Deputy Commissioner of Traffic (East) Kala Krishnaswamy, it was opened for regular traffic.

The DCP took to Twitter announcing the opening of the underpass on Wednesday evening. The underpass project at HAL Old Airport Road-Suranjandas Road Junction had been facing hurdles since October-end with incessant rain and in January by the s tone curshers’ agitation.

“Due t o rains in November and December, the Palike could not carry out much work so we failed to open the underpass on January 1. Later, due to delay in supply of concrete due to the stone crushers’ strike, there was a delay by another 20 days,” said an official.

With the completion of the project, traffic movement on Old Airport Road will ease a lot. Motorists coming from Marathahalli and Domlur and heading to Jeevan Bima Nagar, New Thippasandra and Baiyappanahalli will not face traffic snarls. Similarly, motorists heading from Old Airport Road to Marathahalli and Varthur will not face any signals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HAL underpass
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp