HAL underpass in Bengaluru opened to traffic

BENGALURU: As a Republic Day gift to motorists, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike finally opened the HAL underpass to the public. The Rs 19.5-crore 280-meter underpass work was completed on Tuesday and after a trail run by Deputy Commissioner of Traffic (East) Kala Krishnaswamy, it was opened for regular traffic.

The DCP took to Twitter announcing the opening of the underpass on Wednesday evening. The underpass project at HAL Old Airport Road-Suranjandas Road Junction had been facing hurdles since October-end with incessant rain and in January by the s tone curshers’ agitation.

“Due t o rains in November and December, the Palike could not carry out much work so we failed to open the underpass on January 1. Later, due to delay in supply of concrete due to the stone crushers’ strike, there was a delay by another 20 days,” said an official.

With the completion of the project, traffic movement on Old Airport Road will ease a lot. Motorists coming from Marathahalli and Domlur and heading to Jeevan Bima Nagar, New Thippasandra and Baiyappanahalli will not face traffic snarls. Similarly, motorists heading from Old Airport Road to Marathahalli and Varthur will not face any signals.

