Havu Yeni play, time for Lights, camera, celebrations!

BENGALURU: Incensed at his wife’s adultery, a successful writer with an obsession for playing games, sets a trap for the former’s younger lover. The resulting events set off a chain reaction – both humorous and complex. This is the plot of upcoming play 'Havu Yeni' by city-based group Vedike Foundation.

An adaptation of the English play Sleuth, penned by Anthony Shaffer, the production is headed by Ritwik Simha, a veteran theatreperson and son of late Kannada actor CR Simha. Despite the complex plot, the production only features two actors – Simha and Rohit Shrinath.

“That’s what’s unique about it. It evokes laughter, a sense of mystery, but most of all, it keeps the audience guessing,” explains Ritwik. As part of its 40th anniversary, and founder Simha’s 80th birth anniversary celebrations, the group has organised a year-long ‘mega theatre festival’, staging a production every fortnight.

Apart from some of their iconic productions, the group has also brought out new adaptations. One such adaptation was Polisariddare Yechcharike, staged last weekend. Loosely based on the life of Kannada playwright AN Swamy Venkatadri Iyer, commonly known by his pen name Samsa, the play was penned by veteran Kannada poet, playwright and author P Lankesh.

Often termed as Shakespeare of Kannada drama, Samsa was the first historical playwright in modern Kannada literature. Several of his notable works are still prescribed as textbooks across various universities in the state, yet Iyer had a difficult life, suffering from various mental illnesses, notably from a severe persecution disorder leading him to end his life at the age of 41.

“The play is an intense observation of human psychology. It also serves as a metaphor to how society treats people with mental illnesses and how they restrict creativity. Unless a person sticks to society’s rigorous order, they are shunned,” says Ritwik. “It’s relevant in current times, when creativity is being increasingly curbed.

Even as our knowledge about mental health issues increases and medical advancements make it easier to help people suffering from mental disorders, we more often than not ignore such issues. Through the play, we hope to make a difference and highlight these issues.” Following a good reception, Ritwik adds that they are planning to stage the play once more in early April. Ritwik (48) has been acting in plays for nearly his entire life, having debuted at the age of just 3 in one of his father’s plays.

Yet, he terms his role in Polisariddaare Yechcharike as one of the most difficult of his career. “As an actor, it’s demanding, since it only features three characters. A lack of action combined with the intense plot requires a lot of skill, and the actors need to convey the emotions to audiences effectively. So it calls for a lot of preparation, mentally, and emotionally,” he shares.

ICONIC MOMENT

A premier figure in Kannada theatre space, CR Simha was part of many critically-acclaimed plays. Among his most iconic roles was the character Tughlaq, penned by veteran playwright Girish Karnad. “My father performed Tughlaq first in Kannada in 1969. Over the next three decades, 500 shows were staged. People would refer to him as Tuglaq Simha. Karnad himself once wrote that he couldn’t imagine anyone else playing the role,” Ritwik shares.

For the first time since Simha’s passing, Tughlaq was staged last week by Vedike Foundation, with Ritwik taking on the titular role. “Taking on that mantle was a challenge. I didn’t want to fall short, all the while ensuring that it wasn’t a carbon copy. Thankfully, we had a full house,” Ritwik says, adding they are planning to stage the production once again later this year.

