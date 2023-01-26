Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru to host Republic-day fete

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chamarajapet Idgah Maidan is all geared up to host Republic Day celebration for the first time following the green signal from the Revenue Department. After Revenue Minister R Ashoka gave his nod, the Assistant Commissioner Bengaluru North has made elaborate arrangements to hoist the Tricolour and conduct a programme on Thursday. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has got the ground spruced up and made other arrangements for the function.

The jurisdictional police has also beefed up security. A senior police official from the West Division Police said CCTV cameras were installed a day back and police personnel, including a company of KSRP, has been deployed. “All areas are being watched and suspicious movement is being monitored. The police will make arrangements for a peaceful flag hoisting event for the Republic Day.

Apart from deploying about 150 to 200 police personnel, 50 CCTV cameras will keep an eye on areas and junctions around the playground,” the police officer said. Bengaluru Urban District, North taluk, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Shivanna will hoist the flag, and local MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha MP P C Mohan will be invited for the programme.

Meanwhile, the demands of Hindu outfits and Chamarajapet Nagarikara Vakoota, a residential welfare organisation, for organising cultural programmes has been rejected by the district administration. After the hoisting of the flag at 9 am, the Naada Geethe and National Anthem will be played, following which, the programme will conclude.

