United by joy, diverse in celebrations on Republic Day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Educational institutions, organisations and citizens celebrated the 74th Republic Day on Thursday, unfurling flags across the city, and spreading awareness on pressing issues. Civic rights group Bahutva Karnataka organised several readings of the Preamble across the city, including at Church Street, Jayanagar, Yeshwantpur and RT Nagar.

Similarly, after the national flag was unfurled, prominent activists took part in a discussion organised by the Chitrakala Parishath on ‘Diversity and Idea of India’. Orion Mall marked Republic Day with the unveiling of a ‘Ship of Patriotism’, a 60-foot ship featuring quotes from defence personnel and martyrs of including Captain Vikram Batra, Major Somanth Sharma, and Flying Officer Prem Ramsingh Ramchandani.

The ship, painted by artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy, will be on display at Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway, till January 31. Schools and colleges across the city unfurled the national flag, as children in ethnic attire joined the ceremonies. Both Bengaluru City University (BCU) and Bangalore University (BU) held elaborate Republic Day celebrations, with BCU vice-chancellor Prof Lingaraja Gandhi stating that the education is vital in ensuring a country’s progress.

“Educational institutions have a huge responsibility to provide equal and quality education to all at an affordable cost. More educational institutions have to be established and more teachers need to be recruited, who are key in imparting knowledge to youth,” he said.

Meanwhile, after the Padma awards were announced, the Kodagu in-charge minister felicitated 79-year-old Rani Machaiah from Kodagu, who was conferred with Padma Shri. Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan spent the day in a ‘Meet your Minister’ programme organised by the MS Ramaiah College of Law, where he interacted with students.

BENGALURU: Educational institutions, organisations and citizens celebrated the 74th Republic Day on Thursday, unfurling flags across the city, and spreading awareness on pressing issues. Civic rights group Bahutva Karnataka organised several readings of the Preamble across the city, including at Church Street, Jayanagar, Yeshwantpur and RT Nagar. Similarly, after the national flag was unfurled, prominent activists took part in a discussion organised by the Chitrakala Parishath on ‘Diversity and Idea of India’. Orion Mall marked Republic Day with the unveiling of a ‘Ship of Patriotism’, a 60-foot ship featuring quotes from defence personnel and martyrs of including Captain Vikram Batra, Major Somanth Sharma, and Flying Officer Prem Ramsingh Ramchandani. The ship, painted by artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy, will be on display at Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway, till January 31. Schools and colleges across the city unfurled the national flag, as children in ethnic attire joined the ceremonies. Both Bengaluru City University (BCU) and Bangalore University (BU) held elaborate Republic Day celebrations, with BCU vice-chancellor Prof Lingaraja Gandhi stating that the education is vital in ensuring a country’s progress. “Educational institutions have a huge responsibility to provide equal and quality education to all at an affordable cost. More educational institutions have to be established and more teachers need to be recruited, who are key in imparting knowledge to youth,” he said. Meanwhile, after the Padma awards were announced, the Kodagu in-charge minister felicitated 79-year-old Rani Machaiah from Kodagu, who was conferred with Padma Shri. Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan spent the day in a ‘Meet your Minister’ programme organised by the MS Ramaiah College of Law, where he interacted with students.