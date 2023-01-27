Home Cities Bengaluru

United by joy, diverse in celebrations on Republic Day

Orion Mall marked Republic Day with the unveiling of a ‘Ship of Patriotism’, a 60-foot ship featuring quotes from defence personnel and martyrs.

Published: 27th January 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Educational institutions, organisations and citizens celebrated the 74th Republic Day on Thursday, unfurling flags across the city, and spreading awareness on pressing issues. Civic rights group Bahutva Karnataka organised several readings of the Preamble across the city, including at Church Street, Jayanagar, Yeshwantpur and RT Nagar.

Similarly, after the national flag was unfurled, prominent activists took part in a discussion organised by the Chitrakala Parishath on ‘Diversity and Idea of India’. Orion Mall marked Republic Day with the unveiling of a ‘Ship of Patriotism’, a 60-foot ship featuring quotes from defence personnel and martyrs of including Captain Vikram Batra, Major Somanth Sharma, and Flying Officer Prem Ramsingh Ramchandani.

The ship, painted by artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy, will be on display at Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway, till January 31. Schools and colleges across the city unfurled the national flag, as children in ethnic attire joined the ceremonies. Both Bengaluru City University (BCU) and Bangalore University (BU) held elaborate Republic Day celebrations, with BCU vice-chancellor Prof Lingaraja Gandhi stating that the education is vital in ensuring a country’s progress.

“Educational institutions have a huge responsibility to provide equal and quality education to all at an affordable cost. More educational institutions have to be established and more teachers need to be recruited, who are key in imparting knowledge to youth,” he said.

Meanwhile, after the Padma awards were announced, the Kodagu in-charge minister felicitated 79-year-old Rani Machaiah from Kodagu, who was conferred with Padma Shri. Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan spent the day in a ‘Meet your Minister’ programme organised by the MS Ramaiah College of Law, where he interacted with students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Republic Day Karnataka
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp