Hotel to pay consumer Rs 10,000 for billing costlier wine in Bengaluru

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city restaurant, King Fish, had to pay Rs 10,000 compensation to an advocate, for levying a wine bill higher than the brand he had consumed. The restaurant collected Rs 90 in excess by billing for a brand of wine which costs Rs 230 per bottle, instead of the wine he had consumed, which is Rs 140 per bottle.

ST Krishnaiah, the advocate, moved the Consumer Commission with a photograph of the wine bottle with the receipt, saying an excess of Rs 90 was levied. Allowing the complaint partly, the Bangalore Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the restaurant to refund the excess amount of Rs 90, and pay Rs 10,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses to the complainant.

“The complainant has clearly established the mischief and unfair trade practice by the restaurant. The restaurant supplied one item for a meagre amount and issued a bill for a higher amount, even though it was not supplied to the consumer...,” said the Commission, comprising president M Shobha, members Suma Anil Kumar and N Jyothi.

The complainant visited the restaurant on February 13, 2022, and ordered snacks and a Sidus wine bottle costing Rs 140. The waiter gave him the bill, charging him for Tilt Wine-FL which costs Rs 230. The complainant clarified that the MRP of the wine he had was Rs 140 per bottle.

The restaurant contended before the commission that the complainant had ordered Tilt Wine-FL, which cost Rs 230 per bottle, and after consuming the wine, he demanded the bill, which was issued at Rs 230 per bottle, and which was paid by the complainant without protest. After that, he filed a complaint only to harass and extract money, the restaurant claimed.

