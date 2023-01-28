Now, exercise, flex your muscles to pump groundwater in Bengaluru

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two students from Davanagere have designed an energy conservation gym with a seesaw and gym equipment, which will use muscular energy while exercising or playing to pump groundwater. The 16-year-old students -- Pritam M and Nithin K -- from Indira Gandhi Residential School said their machine was energy-efficient as well as would be beneficial for their health.

Borewells which use electricity to pump water, the equipment can be installed in places where children play and adults can exercise as well, and the energy produced would help in pumping water. The students who participated in the Karnataka Science Fair 2023 were perturbed by the daily problems around them, and made efforts to find sustainable solutions.

Students showcased their prototypes for producing electricity by heating dry waste, segregation of waste, protection of crops when there is excessive rain and an automatic waste dumping alert system.

Three students -- Dhanushree HM (14), Yashaswini SA (16) and Meenakshi G (16) -- from Hosur developed a machine which produces electricity from any source of heat and can be stored in a battery. They said that there is electricity shortage in villages, and if there is such a plant, it can solve the issue of power outage in houses, schools and hostels.

