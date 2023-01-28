Simply-see-tea 

Francis Naveen By

BENGALURU: Tea can add intricacy and depth to your cocktails with a range of flavour options from fruity to herbal. It is perfect to balance out sweeter flavours or pair with herbal liquors. You can infuse tea right into a spirit or make a syrup with it. Tea can take the place of many ingredients because it packs so much intensity into such a small amount of liquid.

What I like most about incorporating tea into a cocktail recipe, are the bitter notes it brings to a cocktail in the most subtle way. Tea is also like scent. We can think of it in terms of different notes, each leading into another. Such deep flavours can’t always be found in traditional cocktails, which is why tea is such a sensational and versatile ingredient.

Try these recipes to enjoy some delicious tea cocktails.

Cold Brew

Hibiscus Tea/Lavender Tea Leaves - 1.5 tsp

Cold water- 1 cup

Infuse for 24hrs in a glass jar. Strain and use.

For syrup:

Water- 1 cup

Sugar- 1 cup

Tea- 1 tablespoon

Method: In a small saucepan, bring the water to the usual steeping temperature you’d use to steep the tea you’re planning to flavour your syrup with. Strain and discard the tea leaves and bring the tea to a rolling boil over high heat. Add the sugar, reduce the heat and reduce the mixture to half its quantity. Cool and store.

Note: Hot water pushes tannins out of tea leaves more effectively than cold water, but you run the risk of extracting too much and ending up with a harsh liquid.

Doc vs Doc

Gin- 45ml

Blue Pea Tea- 30ml

Lavender Tea Syrup- 10ml

Dry Vermouth-15ml

Ice Glassware- Martini glass

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice and pour into a chilled martini glass.

GG & Tea

Hibiscus tea ice cubes- Fill the glass

Gin- 60ml

Lime Juice- 10ml

Tonic- To top

Glassware - Tom Collin/Slim Jim

Method: Fill the glass with tea-flavoured ice cubes. The cubes can be made with your favourite tea.

Pour in the gin and lime juice. Top with tonic water. The ice cube will melt and impart its floral flavours into the drink. Garnish with a slice of orange. A simple drink packed with flavours.

