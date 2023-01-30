Bank manager held for misuse of Rs 4.92 crore in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old relationship manager of a private bank has been arrested for allegedly misusing fixed deposit accounts of customers to the tune of Rs 4.92 crore in SR Nagar and Gandhi Nagar branches. Two separate complaints have been filed against the accused.

The cases have been registered by the SR Nagar police and Upparpet police. The SR Nagar police, based on the complaint filed by the deputy general manager of the bank on Mission Road, arrested Sajila Gurumoorthy, a resident of Hunasamaranahalli, who has been remanded to judicial custody.

Sajila, who hails from Kanyakumari, was arrested on January 8 and was in police custody till January 21. Her first appointment was in the Gandhi Nagar branch as assistant manager. Later, she was promoted to relationship manager and transferred to the SR Nagar branch.

“The complainant found out that the accused had misused Rs 4.92 crores of the customers’ fixed deposits to buy bonds. She is alleged to have done this to use the commission and the policy benefits for her own purpose. She had broken the fixed amount of deposits without the permission of the customers. She did it to achieve the target and created 240 bonds. The money is safe in the bonds which have been frozen,” R Srinivas Gowda, DCP (Central) said.

