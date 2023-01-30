Home Cities Bengaluru

DCET schedule for second, final rounds out

Published: 30th January 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the schedule for the second and final rounds of the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET). 

According to the timetable, the seat matrix and fee details will be published on Tuesday. Option entry will begin on Tuesday 31 at 11 am and end at 11 am on February 2, while the second round seat allotment results will be published on February 2, at 6 pm. 

Fee payment and downloading of admission orders will be available from February 3. The last day for reporting to the college is between February 3 and 7. Candidates are participating by holding the seat allotted to them during the first round, and the KEA advised the candidates to choose an option better than their allotted seats, as when they choose their options, the new options will replace their old seats.

KEA stated the previously allotted seat will be added to the seat matrix for other eligible candidates once the candidate is allotted a new seat in the second round. Once the option entry is completed, the seat allotment during the first round will be considered as their last option.

kea releases results of asst profs

Bengaluru: KEA has rele­ased the results of the recruit­ment of assistant professors for Government First Grade Colleges in the state. The results of the recruitment of over 15,000 candidates can be accessed at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Assistant professors have been recruited for English, History, Poli­tical Science, Economics, Law, Geology, Commerce and Mathematics. Results showed that over 14,000 candidates are eligible for the post of assistant professor.

