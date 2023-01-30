Home Cities Bengaluru

Malleswaram bomb blast accused assaulted by co-accused inside jail in Bengaluru

The prison authorities filed a case of assault against the five UTPs at the Parappana Agrahara police station on January 25, said prison officials.

Published: 30th January 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Malleswaram blast accused and undertrial prisoner (UTP) Syed Ali (35) from Tamil Nadu was reportedly assaulted by five co-accused in the case inside the Bangalore Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara after Ali decided to plead guilty before the court.

According to prison authorities, Ali complained to them that he was threatened and assaulted by five co-accused, including the key accused in the blast case - Kichan Buhari and his associates - Zulfikar Ali, Ahmed Bava, Bilal Ahmed Kyuta and Shihabuddin on December 16 after they learnt that Ali through his lawyer had moved an application before the court to plead guilty under Section 229 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the case.

The prison authorities filed a case of assault against the five UTPs at the Parappana Agrahara police station on January 25, said, prison officials.

On April 17, 2013, at least 16 people, including 11 policemen, were injured in the bomb blast near the Karnataka BJP office in Malleswaram ahead of the Assembly election that year. The bomb was strapped to a motorcycle parked between a van and a car. More than 20 persons from Tamil Nadu owing allegiance to the banned terrorist organisation Al Ummah are accused in the Malleswaram blast case and are facing trial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malleswaram blast Bangalore Central Prison
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp