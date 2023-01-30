Malleswaram bomb blast accused assaulted by co-accused inside jail in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Malleswaram blast accused and undertrial prisoner (UTP) Syed Ali (35) from Tamil Nadu was reportedly assaulted by five co-accused in the case inside the Bangalore Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara after Ali decided to plead guilty before the court.

According to prison authorities, Ali complained to them that he was threatened and assaulted by five co-accused, including the key accused in the blast case - Kichan Buhari and his associates - Zulfikar Ali, Ahmed Bava, Bilal Ahmed Kyuta and Shihabuddin on December 16 after they learnt that Ali through his lawyer had moved an application before the court to plead guilty under Section 229 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the case.

The prison authorities filed a case of assault against the five UTPs at the Parappana Agrahara police station on January 25, said, prison officials.

On April 17, 2013, at least 16 people, including 11 policemen, were injured in the bomb blast near the Karnataka BJP office in Malleswaram ahead of the Assembly election that year. The bomb was strapped to a motorcycle parked between a van and a car. More than 20 persons from Tamil Nadu owing allegiance to the banned terrorist organisation Al Ummah are accused in the Malleswaram blast case and are facing trial.

