Home Cities Bengaluru

Oppositions using floods to tarnish city’s image: Karnataka CM

“When there is heavy rain, cities like Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai are flooded. The situation is the same in London and parts of the US.

Published: 30th January 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates BR Ambedkar Stadium which was built at a cost of Rs 15 crore in Bengaluru on Sunday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even though there have been massive developments across the city in a magnitude that was unseen earlier, opposition parties are tarnishing its image, alleged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after inaugurating development projects in Govindarajnagar Assembly constituency on Sunday. 

“When there is heavy rain, cities like Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai are flooded. The situation is the same in London and parts of the US. But when some low-lying areas in Bengaluru are flooded after record rainfall, it becomes international news,” he said. 

Explaining the cause of such misery, he said that the earlier governments have allowed unplanned development, and construction of houses and apartments encroaching stormwater drains. The same parties, who are in the opposition now, are trying to damage the image of the city using floods, he added.

He pointed out that the government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the development of stormwater drains and Rs 6,500 crore for the city’s development, and invited opposition parties to an open debate on the city’s development. 

Bommai also inaugurated Dr BR Ambedkar Stadium, which has been built at a cost of Rs 15 crore, and a government first-grade college building at a cost of Rs 32 crore at Dr Rajkumar ward. A flyover on West of Chord Road at Manjunathnagar built at a cost Rs 166.7 crore was also inaugurated by him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai floods
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp