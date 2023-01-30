Oppositions using floods to tarnish city’s image: Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even though there have been massive developments across the city in a magnitude that was unseen earlier, opposition parties are tarnishing its image, alleged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after inaugurating development projects in Govindarajnagar Assembly constituency on Sunday.

“When there is heavy rain, cities like Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai are flooded. The situation is the same in London and parts of the US. But when some low-lying areas in Bengaluru are flooded after record rainfall, it becomes international news,” he said.

Explaining the cause of such misery, he said that the earlier governments have allowed unplanned development, and construction of houses and apartments encroaching stormwater drains. The same parties, who are in the opposition now, are trying to damage the image of the city using floods, he added.

He pointed out that the government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the development of stormwater drains and Rs 6,500 crore for the city’s development, and invited opposition parties to an open debate on the city’s development.

Bommai also inaugurated Dr BR Ambedkar Stadium, which has been built at a cost of Rs 15 crore, and a government first-grade college building at a cost of Rs 32 crore at Dr Rajkumar ward. A flyover on West of Chord Road at Manjunathnagar built at a cost Rs 166.7 crore was also inaugurated by him.

