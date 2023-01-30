Home Cities Bengaluru

Six ex-corporators tick all boxes for MLA tickets in Bengaluru

Leaders organise cultural programmes and free bus services for devotees to attract voters

Published: 30th January 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, elections, polls

For representational purposes

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  At least six former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporators, who are eyeing tickets in the upcoming Assembly polls, have been doing everything from putting up banners, holding cultural programmes to arranging buses for devotees, and attacking sitting MLAs to bag the B form.

Former mayor Gautham Kumar Jain, who represented Jogupalya ward from 2010 to 2015, has almost cemented his ticket from BJP and has a clear edge over Shanthi Nagar mandal president Shiva Kumar.

“Despite being only a second-term corporator, he is ahead of many senior corporators to become the city’s mayor. He contacted an influential minister in the central government to lobby for a ticket. His position as a mayor earlier has bolstered his case as the next candidate for Shanthi Nagar,” said a senior BJP leader.
Speaking to TNIE, Gautham Kumar Jain said that he has been working in this Assembly segment over the last two decades and will address the issues of the residents of Shanthi Nagar.

Like Gautham, CM Ramamurthy, a two-time corporator from Pattabhirama Nagar ward in the Jayanagar Assembly constituency, has been working in the Assembly for over three years. He believes that his caste will be an advantage in a constituency where 45,000 people are members of the same community. “I have been going to people’s doorsteps, and holding cultural and festival programmes. Besides, 10 per cent of the Muslims will vote for me, and I am also popular among the Vokkaliga and Christian communities,” he said.

Former mayor SK Nataraj from Sarakki ward and NR Ramesh from Yediyur are also aspiring for tickets from the Jayanagar Assembly seat. Similarly, G Padmavathi, another former mayor, is also lobbying for the Rajajinagar seat and is backing KPCC president DK Shivakumar to secure his ticket. “I contested and lost in 2018. I have been working over the last four years. Recently, I have arranged over 15 buses for pilgrimages, arranged loans for those who wanted to buy autorickshaws and undertook other welfare programmes.”  

N Shivaraju from Shankar Mutt ward is lobbying for the Mahalakshmi Layout, the seat from where he lost during the bypoll in December 2019 against K Gopalaiah who defected from JDS to BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Assembly polls
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp