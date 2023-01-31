Home Cities Bengaluru

Cat goes missing at Bengaluru airport enroute to US, family keeps hopes alive

With no clue yet on its whereabouts, they have been desperately reaching out to airport authorities, hoping to hear some news about their tomcat Orange, who is just over a year old.

Published: 31st January 2023 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

The missing tomcat Orange

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple from Bengaluru, who relocated to Los Angeles on January 1, are deeply upset after their pet cat went missing during security check at KIA a month ago. With no clue yet on its whereabouts, they have been desperately reaching out to airport authorities, hoping to hear some news about their tomcat Orange, who is just over a year old.

Parag Soman, a techie with a multinational firm, told TNIE from Los Angeles that his family was travelling with Orange, a white cat with orange patches, and his younger sibling, Cutie. “We were booked on an Air France flight for Paris, and were to leave to Los Angeles from there. Our flight was to depart from Bengaluru in the early hours of December 31, and the pets were to travel as cabin baggage. We had paid around USD 125 for each pet to carry them in their individual carriers,” Soman said. 

“During security check, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel asked us to take Orange out of the carrier, which needed to be sent through the baggage scanner. I explained to them that our pet was a bit aggressive and could create problems if taken out. He refused to listen. As soon as Orange was taken out, he scratched me and jumped away. I was allowed to leave the spot to look for Orange through the airport. We were told he was hiding in an AC vent, but though I called out repeatedly, he didn’t respond,” he said.

Following the drama, security personnel permitted his wife Ranjani Krishna to carry Cutie in its carriage with her, when she went through the scanner. There was some delay by the time the family reached their flight. “Air France was kind enough to be a bit lenient and waited for us,” Soman added.

The airport authorities had given the family a contact person to connect with for the pet. “We kept reaching out to him. A few days after the incident, he told us the search for Orange had been called off. We have been sending mails to the airport authorities but haven’t got a satisfactory response,” the techie added. “My wife was very fond of Orange and is very upset. Please help us.” A top CISF official said he would inquire into the incident and get back shortly. A source at BIAL said, “You need to check with the airline as pets are their responsibility.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cat missing at KIA
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp