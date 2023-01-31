Cat goes missing at Bengaluru airport enroute to US, family keeps hopes alive

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple from Bengaluru, who relocated to Los Angeles on January 1, are deeply upset after their pet cat went missing during security check at KIA a month ago. With no clue yet on its whereabouts, they have been desperately reaching out to airport authorities, hoping to hear some news about their tomcat Orange, who is just over a year old.

Parag Soman, a techie with a multinational firm, told TNIE from Los Angeles that his family was travelling with Orange, a white cat with orange patches, and his younger sibling, Cutie. “We were booked on an Air France flight for Paris, and were to leave to Los Angeles from there. Our flight was to depart from Bengaluru in the early hours of December 31, and the pets were to travel as cabin baggage. We had paid around USD 125 for each pet to carry them in their individual carriers,” Soman said.

“During security check, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel asked us to take Orange out of the carrier, which needed to be sent through the baggage scanner. I explained to them that our pet was a bit aggressive and could create problems if taken out. He refused to listen. As soon as Orange was taken out, he scratched me and jumped away. I was allowed to leave the spot to look for Orange through the airport. We were told he was hiding in an AC vent, but though I called out repeatedly, he didn’t respond,” he said.

Following the drama, security personnel permitted his wife Ranjani Krishna to carry Cutie in its carriage with her, when she went through the scanner. There was some delay by the time the family reached their flight. “Air France was kind enough to be a bit lenient and waited for us,” Soman added.

The airport authorities had given the family a contact person to connect with for the pet. “We kept reaching out to him. A few days after the incident, he told us the search for Orange had been called off. We have been sending mails to the airport authorities but haven’t got a satisfactory response,” the techie added. “My wife was very fond of Orange and is very upset. Please help us.” A top CISF official said he would inquire into the incident and get back shortly. A source at BIAL said, “You need to check with the airline as pets are their responsibility.”

