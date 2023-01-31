New beginnings

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There has been a lot of discussions on Mayank Agarwal’s performance in the previous Indian Premier League (IPL) edition, but the city-based cricketer has managed to put criticism behind with his good form and stellar performance in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. He hit a brilliant double century (208) that helped Karnataka clinch the first innings lead against Kerala. Agarwal says domestic cricket is very important to him. “I look forward to playing tournaments for Karnataka and winning them too,” he says.

The cricketer might have lost his place in the Indian cricket team, but lady luck stood by him when he was picked up for a whopping Rs 8.25 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad. “They got in touch with me after I was released from Punjab Kings. They said they were looking to take me in. I am happy with the way the result turned out. Obviously, it is going to be a new team and I am looking forward to playing with different coaches now. It’s going to be a new opportunity with a different franchise,” says Agarwal.

While he now speaks about cricket very passionately, two decades ago Agarwal (31) had different plans. As a six-year-old, he aspired to become a pilot. And like many cricketers, he gives the credit of his cricketing career to Sachin Tendulkar. “I was a studious kid in school but my aspiration was to become a pilot. That was my first career choice. But watching Tendulkar play intrigued me. I wanted to play cricket and luckily I was able to,” he shares.

Having played a lot of gully cricket, his parents asked him to try to get into the school team. “I got rejected initially. But I signed up for interclass matches to represent our class. I got a chance and played exceedingly well in those. Our school coach Mr Ram Das happened to watch those games and asked me to practice for the school team,” says Agarwal, adding that incidentally he was the one who initially

rejected him.

Now with a busy schedule, there is no looking back. Along with cricket, he’s recently entered a new phase of his life having become a parent. He gets emotional as he speaks about his almost two-month-old son, Aayansh. “I miss the family while I am travelling, but with technology I’m able to stay in touch. I also get to see him. Just looking at him is quite blissful,” says a visibly delighted Agarwal.

Due to tours, he often has to skip late-night daddy duties, but he gives full credit to his family and his wife, Aashita Sood Agarwal, who are extremely supportive of his career. “The time I am home is when I do nappy changes. I actually miss those when I am touring,” he laughs.

Very private about his personal life, Agarwal says he is a complete homebody and is quite reserved about his relationship with his father-in-law Praveen Sood, the DGP-IGP (Karnataka). “I am very close to my family and my in-laws. When I am at home, I spend a lot of time with them. I always make sure I am well connected with them,” says Agarwal.



