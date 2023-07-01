2 men assault SC lawyer, rob his phone near Jalahalli metro station in Bengaluru

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 52-year-old Supreme Court advocate, who also runs a reputed private hospital in

Ballari, was brutally assaulted and robbed by two men near the Jalahalli Metro Station. The victim mustered courage and caught hold of one of the accused after chasing him for a distance. The other escaped with the victim’s mobile phone and Rs 3,000 cash.

The victim, Dasari Govind, was returning from the metro station to his flat at Vaishnavi Gardenia Apartment at Jalahalli Cross when the incident occurred between 9.15 pm and 9.45 pm on Tuesday.

Govind narated his ordeal to The New Indian Express.

“I was walking back to my apartment from the metro station. It was around 9.15 pm. I was answering a phone call. One of the accused came in front of me and snatched my phone. When he tried to flee, I managed to hold on to him. The second accused who was in the dark came to his partner’s help and both started assaulting me. One of them took the mobile phone and cash from my pocket. I started bleeding severely and for a minute I thought that it was the last day of my life. When the two started running, I chased them and grabbed one of the accused.” Govind said.

Govind said that a few passersby helped him. “To our luck, a Hoysala vehicle, which was on patrolling duty close to the spot, took away the accused. The whole incident dragged on for nearly 30 minutes,” Govind elaborated.

The victim later got himself treated at a private hospital nearby and is out of danger.“The case is still under investigation. The accused nabbed by the victim has been identified as Siddu. We suspect that the accused must be habitual offenders. We appreciate the courage of the advocate in catching the robber even though he was badly beaten up,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation.

A case of robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt under Section 397 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against both the accused. The Bagalagunte police of the Peenya sub division has registered a case. Incidentally, Govind is the uncle of IPS officer Ashok Venkat, who headed the Lokayukta police team to arrest KR Puram Thasildar Ajith Kumar Rai recently.

The tahsildar has been accused of amassing wealth of hundreds of crores, disproportionate to his known sources of income.

