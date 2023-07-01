Home Cities Bengaluru

2 men assault SC lawyer, rob his phone near Jalahalli metro station in Bengaluru

52-year-old victim manages to catch hold of one of the accused

Published: 01st July 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Theft , Burglar, Thief, Steal

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 52-year-old Supreme Court advocate, who also runs a reputed private hospital in 
Ballari, was brutally assaulted and robbed by two men near the Jalahalli Metro Station. The victim mustered courage and caught hold of one of the accused after chasing him for a distance. The other escaped with the victim’s mobile phone and Rs 3,000 cash. 

The victim, Dasari Govind, was returning from the metro station to his flat at Vaishnavi Gardenia Apartment at Jalahalli Cross when the incident occurred between 9.15 pm and 9.45 pm on Tuesday. 
Govind narated his ordeal to The New Indian Express. 

“I was walking back to my apartment from the metro station. It was around 9.15 pm. I was answering a phone call. One of the accused came in front of me and snatched my phone. When he tried to flee, I managed to hold on to him. The second accused who was in the dark came to his partner’s help and both started assaulting me. One of them took the mobile phone and cash from my pocket. I started bleeding severely and for a minute I thought that it was the last day of my life. When the two started running, I chased them and grabbed one of the accused.” Govind said. 

Govind said that a few passersby helped him. “To our luck, a Hoysala vehicle, which was on patrolling duty close to the spot, took away the accused. The whole incident dragged on for nearly 30 minutes,” Govind elaborated.

The victim later got himself treated at a private hospital nearby and is out of danger.“The case is still under investigation. The accused nabbed by the victim has been identified as Siddu. We suspect that the accused must be habitual offenders. We appreciate the courage of the advocate in catching the robber even though he was badly beaten up,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation.

A case of robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt under Section 397 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against both the accused. The Bagalagunte police of the Peenya sub division has registered a case. Incidentally, Govind is the uncle of IPS officer Ashok Venkat, who headed the Lokayukta police team to arrest KR Puram Thasildar Ajith Kumar Rai recently. 

The tahsildar has been accused of amassing wealth of hundreds of crores, disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jalahalli Metro Station Supreme Court advocate assaulted robbed
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp