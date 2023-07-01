Home Cities Bengaluru

9k staffers to be hired for bus corporations says Ramalinga Reddy

Published: 01st July 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said around 9,000 staffers will be recruited to various state-run road transport corporations. Speaking to reporters after flagging off BMTC’s 50 new SUVs and training vehicles here on Friday, the minister said the already advertised direct recruitment of 3,745 crew and 726 technical staff for KSRTC will be continued and in addition, 1,433 driving staff and 2,738 technical staff will be recruited with the permission of the state government. Similarly, 2,000 conductors and 1,000 drivers-cum-conductors for BMTC, and 1,773 conductors for Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation will be recruited, he added.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy flags off 50 SUVs on Friday | Express

Reddy said 4,000 buses will be procured for the corporations. “The transport corporations currently have a fleet of 24,000 buses and require another 10,000 to 12,000,” he added. It has been planned to procure 706 buses, including 150 electric buses, for KKRTC, while permission was given to invite tender for procurement of 450 electric buses for North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and 24 other buses will be procured for it.

“To meet the additional requirement of premier coaches and to give competition to private operators, 44 non-AC sleeper buses and four AC sleeper buses will be inducted into the KSRTC fleet,” the minister said.

Consent has been given to start 10 petrol bunks of BPCL and HPCL and tender will be invited to start another 36 bunks in the available land of KSRTC. Also, 20 fully built trucks of six tonne capacity will be added to the ‘Namma Cargo’ logistic scheme to facilitate the transportation of parcels and couriers to increase the commercial revenue of the corporation. 

Comments

