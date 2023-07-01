By 2047, India’s GDP will be USD 20 trillion: Bibek Debro

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dr Bibek Debroy, Chairperson, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, said there are certain trajectories and transitions that will help India grow economically by 2047. Delivering a lecture during an event organised by Chanakya Univeristy in the city on Friday, the Padma Shri awardee said, “India is a relatively poor country and will always stay poor; however the increase in per capita income will be massive. In 2047, our per capita income will reach 10,000 US dollars. Which is low when compared to other developed nations, but for India it will be a significant jump.”

Today the per capita income is around 2,300 US dollars. Tweaking and tailoring policies can help take India to an upper-middle-class group, he said. Making projections about India in 2047, Debroy said the population of Below Poverty Level (BPL) families will fall significantly and the country will move into a high human development index.

Economist Bibek Debroy delivers a lecture during an

event organised by Chanakya University on Friday| Express

Debroy predicted that India’s economy will be a 20 trillion dollar GDP, the third largest after USA and China. He added that this will help the country achieve a “higher degree of political clout, improving India’s global standing.”

Key transitions by govt

On India’s critical transitions, Debroy highlighted how much the country has achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014. He said the provision of providing basic necessities has been instrumental to India’s development. “There has been a conscious attempt to avail basic necessities which has empowered many as everyone wants to improve their lifestyle,” he added.

“I am not against subsidiaries, but we must identify and give only to vulnerable groups,” he said. Focusing on digital infrastructure, Debroy called it an important transition for India. “Public digital infrastructure is more than just Aadhaar cards, the digital documents have changed so many things. ONDC platform and Jan Dhan accounts are all examples of how rapidly India adapted to new technologies,” he said.

He added that with the implementation of GST, both sellers and consumers have fallen in line with the rules making proper bills the norm and “cleaned up the system to some extent.”

Flagging certain issues and calling them “working transitions,” he said we need to work on improving the rail and road network and stop the double transition in agriculture where farmers are only growing high-yield crops.

