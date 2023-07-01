Home Cities Bengaluru

Only 34 per cent wear helmets correctly in Bengaluru

The study assessed the prevalence of three road safety risk factors -- speed, helmet and seat belt use and child restraint use. 

helmet

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A recent study report highlighting the status of road safety in Bengaluru showed that only 34% commuters wear helmets correctly. The study -- Status Summary 2022: Road Safety Risk Factors, a roadside observation report -- prepared by Johns Hopkins International Injury Research Unit (JH-IIRU) in collaboration with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) showed that out of 1,21,098 two-wheeler users in Bengaluru, 88% wore helmets, but only 34% of them wore them correctly. The period of the study was from November 2021 to October 2022. 

The study also showed that 8% of users under the age of 18 wore helmets correctly. Among pillion riders, only 16% wore helmets correctly.

The study assessed the prevalence of three road safety risk factors -- speed, helmet and seat belt use and child restraint use. 

Out of 1,72,164 vehicles studied to check the prevalence of speed, 30% were observed to be speeding more than the posted limits. When classified vehicle-wise, 44% of SUVs and 40% of sedans were found speeding. The mean speed in Bengaluru Metropolitan Region was found to be 52 kmph.

According to the Karnataka state police, 10,038 persons died in road crashes in Karnataka in 2021, of which 9,101 died in crashes caused by speeding.  About 66% drivers and 12% passengers were found wearing seat belts out of 96,198 cars observed. Only 2% of cars used child restraints, showed the report. 

