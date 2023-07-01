Trending on high street 

Home Cities Bengaluru

Not just celebrities – Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon – many from the city are picking up crochet tops, a new favourite among fashionistas

BENGALURU:   Many of us grew up watching our grandmothers knit and crochet...as a result of which, we were ready for winter even before the cold began. But our grandmas would not have imagined crochet tops being a fashion statement, especially one with an edgy look.

But now, things have changed. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon are making heads turn with crochet tops. Sikha Bohini, a fashion content creator says these tops don’t just look fun but also go with Bengaluru’s cool weather, and work for a beach holiday too.

Divya Maben

“You can team it with a skirt or shirt for a beach holiday or layer it for cooler weather. I teamed my crochet bralette with shorts for a holiday,” says Bohini. Not just with shorts or vacation wear, you can mix and match to convert it into ethnic wear, just like how Monalisa Panda, a social media marketer did. “I had picked this crochet bralette from a high-street brand, without thinking how I could reuse it apart from holiday wear. So for a day, when I planned an all-white ethnic wear, I teamed up the crochet crop top with a long skirt, and it went really well together.

Also, the design of the crochet made it look festive yet understated,” says Panda, adding that this top is a must-carry for her next beach holiday. So, how did this humble knitted outfit suddenly find its moment in the sun? Fashion stylist Divya Maben breaks it down for us. “Fashion is quite a cyclical process. Crocheting is something that’s a traditional skill set, but it has since evolved.

For example, earlier, we used to see thick stitches, and the yarns were also thicker. Now, it has become thinner, and it has a peek-a-boo look, which is sexy and also fun,” says Maben, adding that her favourite is her crochet midi dress. The trend came in as huge encouragement for many who crochet for fun or business. For example, city-based Nisha D’Souza runs a small business of knitted products on Instagram (@crochetcorner.knottymacrame).

“When highstreet brands sell apparel made of crochet, it makes us very proud of what we do. We are a small active crocheting community and there is always be someone who reaches out to us to replicate what they have seen in a movie. So it’s nice to see celebrities wearing it too. With the demands going up, we also have to improvise our style.

For example, I crochet a lot with bamboo and linen yarn. Many youngsters are into hand-dyed yarn. Because of these new yarns, even the products start looking different,” says D’Souza, adding that the crop tops start from a price range of Rs 1,500, depending on the type of yarn used or the design.

