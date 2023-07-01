Woman, live-in partner held for stealing valuables from landlord’s house

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old woman and her live-in partner, who had escaped to Shivamogga after stealing valuables from their house owner’s house in Subramanyapura have been arrested. The accused had vacated the house in AGS Layout after staying there for over four months. The house owner, Premalatha, realised her house was burgled few days after the accused vacated.

The accused, identified as Likitha and Sumanth, both aged 27, from Shivamogga, had enrolled for physiotherapy training but discontinued it as they needed money to sustain their unhealthy addictions. For this, they decided to commit thefts at houses they rented.

After observing Premalatha’s movements, the accused planned to vacate her house and escape with valuables worth Rs 4 lakhs. The incident happened in April and the victim filed the complaint in May after she found her gold ornaments were missing.

On checking the CCTV footage in the vicinity, the police saw the movements of the accused duo and the complainant identified them immediately. They were arrested from Shivamogga a few days back. The accused are said to have sold the stolen valuables and already spent it. They were reportedly planning to commit another theft with the same modus-operandi. Further investigations are on.

