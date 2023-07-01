Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman, live-in partner held for stealing valuables from landlord’s house

The incident happened in April and the victim filed the complaint in May after she found her gold ornaments were missing.

Published: 01st July 2023 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 20-year-old woman and her live-in partner, who had escaped to Shivamogga after stealing valuables from their house owner’s house in Subramanyapura have been arrested. The accused had vacated the house in AGS Layout after staying there for over four months. The house owner, Premalatha, realised her house was burgled few days after the accused vacated.

The accused, identified as Likitha and Sumanth, both aged 27, from Shivamogga, had enrolled for physiotherapy training but discontinued it as they needed money to sustain their unhealthy addictions. For this, they decided to commit thefts at houses they rented. 

After observing Premalatha’s movements, the accused planned to vacate her house and escape with valuables worth Rs 4 lakhs. The incident happened in April and the victim filed the complaint in May after she found her gold ornaments were missing.

On checking the CCTV footage in the vicinity, the police saw the movements of the accused duo and the complainant identified them immediately. They were arrested from Shivamogga a few days back. The accused are said to have sold the stolen valuables and already spent it. They were reportedly planning to commit another theft with the same modus-operandi. Further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
woman live-in partner stolen valuables arrested
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp