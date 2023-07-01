Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman staffer in Bengaluru accuses prosecution dept AO of sexual harassment

The Vidhana Soudha police have registered an FIR against Narayanaswamy, booking him for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an alleged case of sexual harassment at workplace, a typist working with the prosecution department has accused the Administrative Officer (AO) of harassing and threatening her. The 45-year-old woman has filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police, accusing Narayanaswamy, the administrative officer working in the prosecution department. 

She has stated that she was earlier working in Davanagere and was transferred to the office of Law Officers (Senior), Bengaluru City Division located in VV Tower last year. In her complaint, she alleged Narayanaswamy, who works as the AO, started harassing her by asking for sexual favours in January but the she did not heed his demands. He also allegedly pressurised the woman through another colleague, who works as a dalayath in the office.

Recently, the woman was deputed for work at Mayo Hall courts and the accused allegedly threatened her with dire consequences stating that he would see how she would survive in the department, the complaint read. Further, the woman stated that she was filing the police complaint as no action was taken on her complaints to the internal complaints committee concerned.

The Vidhana Soudha police have registered an FIR against Narayanaswamy, booking him for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. The police have issued notice to witness as part of the 
investigation and further probing the case.

