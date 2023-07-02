Farmer sets 28-year-old alcoholic son on fire in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unable to bear the torture at the hands of his alcoholic son, a 58-year-old farmer allegedly murdered the former by setting him ablaze on Thursday night. The accused has been identified as Jayaramaiah, a resident of Vanigarahalli, who is accused of murdering his son Adarsh (28). The victim, who was addicted to alcohol, was unemployed.

Adarsh lost his temper after his wife was allegedly beaten by the victim, resulting in her having to receive six stitches. Frustrated, Jayaramaiah went in search of his son at a bar which he frequented. He picked him up from there and started beating him. After reaching home, the accused tied the hands and legs of his son and continued beating him. He then pulled his son to a nearby farmhouse, allegedly poured petrol on him and set him afire.

“Two years ago, Adarsh was put in a de-addiction centre. After returning home, he continued drinking and started displaying aggressive behaviour. He would scold his mother if she refused to give him money to drink. The accused has been arrested,” said an officer. The Doddabelavangala police of the Bengaluru district police limits have registered a case of murder.

