Karnataka to screen 3 lakh tribals for sickle cell anaemia  

BENGALURU: To eliminate sickle cell anaemia in Karnataka, the health department is taking measures to screen three lakh people in tribal areas and create more awareness.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao participated in a meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards taking measures for eradicating sickle cell anaemia. Following this, the minister convened a state-level meeting to discuss measures that needed to be taken and directed officials to screen three lakh tribal people in the coming days.

In alignment with the National Sickle Cell Elimination Mission with the target of eradicating the disease by 2047, launched by the prime minister on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka has been taking steps towards reducing the incidence of such cases and provided trait genetic counselling to 2,480 beneficiaries.

Under the campaign launched in five districts -- Chamarajnagar, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru and Mengaluru, 23,935 people were screened of which 342 were found positive for sickle cell anaemia. The government has provided unique disability identity (UDID) cards and 50 per cent discount to patients while travelling in public transport.

What is sickle cell anaemia?

Sickle cell anaemia is a genetic disease. It results in an abnormality in the oxygen-carrying protein haemoglobin found in red blood cells, leading to a rigid, sickle-like shape under certain circumstances.

