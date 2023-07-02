Tweet fixes traffic, parking issues near pubs on JP Nagar ORR in Bengaluru

Lisha C Jain By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A JP Nagar resident took to Twitter to complain about vehicles being parked on the Outer Ring Road and the footpaths in the area in order to visit pubs.

The person tagged DCP (South Traffic) Sujeetha Salman, following which immediate action was taken to clear the roads and footpaths by uploading pictures of the vehicles parked in no-parking zones. The Jayanagar traffic police are also sending challans to the vehicle owners.

In their reply to the tweet, the Jayanagar traffic police retweeted about the action taken against the traffic violators. Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar also retweeted, appreciating the Jayanagar traffic police

After Shreyas G Belavadi, a JP Nagar resident, expressed his concern about wrongful parking on the main road in front of no-parking signs and footpaths, the Jayanagar traffic police station took action against these vehicle owners.

Speaking to TNSE, Sujeetha said, “During peak hours and non-peak hours, our police officers go around and engage in traffic clearance in especially busy areas. They get the owners’ details through their databases, call them up and ask them to move their vehicles from the no-parking zones. If they cannot reach the owners, they send an e-challan by uploading their vehicle picture in the offensive zone.”

Jayanagar traffic police tweeted about the above incident taking place on the JP Nagar ORR and the response from the citizens was mixed, to say the least. While some of them were satisfied with this action, various other complainants used the reply section under the tweet to highlight their grievances.

One Twitter user complained about footpaths being used as a parking space for scooters on Marenahalli Road in Jayanagar's 5th and 8th blocks. Other users mentioned other parts of Bengaluru like DVG Road and NR Colony Main Road facing similar issues. Others spoke about how this issue will remain persistent in Bengaluru, as long as the penalty for such offences is not made heavy.

