Dinesh Gundu Rao writes to President Murmu, questions PM Modi’s statement  

Min asks if official programme can be used to make derogatory statements against Oppn

Published: 03rd July 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks blaming the Congress for not carrying out any progressive work in 70 years, and calling their guarantee schemes a “fraud”.   

The health minister was virtually attending the launch of the ‘National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination’ campaign inaugurated by Modi in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Taking to the stage at the event, Modi had called out the Congress and other opposition parties for not doing any work for the benefit of the people, especially those from socially and economically backward areas. 

“In 70 years, the opposition party (Congress) has not been able to guarantee free ration, affordable healthcare and even employment for everyone,” he had alleged. “Free electricity means the power tariff in a particular state will increase, the guarantees of the Congress party are a fraud and the citizens of India must be aware of it.” 

Disappointed, Gundu Rao wrote a letter to President Draupadi Murmu after the event on Saturday. He questioned if an official programme could be used to make derogatory statements targeting the opposition party.  “Modi has spread false propaganda against the opposition, including the Congress, at the government programme. Every citizen is free to express his political views at political forums. But it is unforgivable for a prime minister to express political prejudices at a government function,” the letter read.

Rao added that the launch of the campaign was supposed to be about the affected people and the mission strategy. But the Prime Minister did not focus on tribal issues. Instead, he wasted the occasion in attacking the Congress and other opposition parties. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the minister requested the president to ensure that such political speeches are not allowed in official programmes. 

