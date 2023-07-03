Docs: Lack of knowledge on endometriosis and menopause worrisome

Home Cities Bengaluru

In a conversation with TNIE, Sanjiv Navangul, managing director, Bharat Serums and Vaccine Ltd, said,

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lack of proper knowledge and data for women’s reproductive health-related diseases -- endometriosis and menopause -- leads to late diagnosis and improper treatment, doctors said. Appropriate data will help in giving proper treatment and support.

In a conversation with TNIE, Sanjiv Navangul, managing director, Bharat Serums and Vaccine Ltd, said, “Two areas where the data is not great is endometriosis and for women entering the menopausal stage (in the 40s). Despite high incidence, nobody understands what the actual figures are and how treatment can be provided.” Navangul is taking the initiative to get the medical forums together to discuss different aspects of the disease and understand how to control the situation. “There is a need to create treatment protocol options for dealing with different health situations and counsel them accordingly,” he said.  

There is also a need to create awareness about reproductive health-related issues. Dr Sumana Singh, Senior Consultant (obstetrician and gynaecology) at Birthright by Rainbow Children’s Hospital, said that in India, multiple myths prevail about consuming birth control pills which are regularly prescribed while treating endometriosis. Despite the issues being prevalent, they are not appropriately addressed and most people’s knowledge is internet-based.

Dr Singh explained that there is no cure for endometriosis and it can only be controlled through treatment or multiple surgeries in certain cases. A person develops cysts with chocolate-coloured fluid (old menstrual blood) which over time affects the functioning of ovaries. These women are also more prone to surgeries and have 50 per cent higher chances of getting early menopause.

The average age of menopause in India is 46 which shows that women spend one-third of their lives after menopause and become prone to weight gain, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, osteoporosis, arthritis, cardiovascular disease, dementia, genitourinary symptoms secondary to diminishing oestrogen-related atrophy and cancer. It is considered important to institute preventive strategies.

