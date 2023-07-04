Encroachment of forest land: Minister Eshwar Khandre talks tough  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday said that stern action will be taken against all those encroaching forest land. Even officials will not be spared if cases of encroachment are found.

Khandre told the media that the forest department has cleared and recovered 3.17 acres of encroached land in Hassan, Sakleshpur’s Yasalooru Hobli, Mankanahalli village, survey number 144. Khandre said a resort had been built on the land, which has been recovered. He also informed that the property owner had approached court, but the case had been dismissed.

Khandre stated that officials in the Virajpet case, where 66 trees were axed and permission was given for mining, has also not been spared. The official was suspended. He stated that the government will not hesitate to take similar action against other erring officials. A stern warning has been given to all the department staffers to buck up. The government will not tolerate any diversion or misuse of forest land, he said.

BENGALURU: Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday said that stern action will be taken against all those encroaching forest land. Even officials will not be spared if cases of encroachment are found. Khandre told the media that the forest department has cleared and recovered 3.17 acres of encroached land in Hassan, Sakleshpur’s Yasalooru Hobli, Mankanahalli village, survey number 144. Khandre said a resort had been built on the land, which has been recovered. He also informed that the property owner had approached court, but the case had been dismissed. Khandre stated that officials in the Virajpet case, where 66 trees were axed and permission was given for mining, has also not been spared. The official was suspended. He stated that the government will not hesitate to take similar action against other erring officials. A stern warning has been given to all the department staffers to buck up. The government will not tolerate any diversion or misuse of forest land, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });