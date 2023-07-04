Home Cities Bengaluru

Encroachment of forest land: Minister Eshwar Khandre talks tough  

The government will not tolerate any diversion or misuse of forest land, he said.

Published: 04th July 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka MLA Eshwar Khandre

Karnataka Environment and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday said that stern action will be taken against all those encroaching forest land. Even officials will not be spared if cases of encroachment are found. 

Khandre told the media that the forest department has cleared and recovered 3.17 acres of encroached land in Hassan, Sakleshpur’s Yasalooru Hobli, Mankanahalli village, survey number 144. Khandre said a resort had been built on the land, which has been recovered. He also informed that the property owner had approached court, but the case had been dismissed. 

Khandre stated that officials in the Virajpet case, where 66 trees were axed and permission was given for mining, has also not been spared. The official was suspended. He stated that the government will not hesitate to take similar action against other erring officials. A stern warning has been given to all the department staffers to buck up. The government will not tolerate any diversion or misuse of forest land, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
encroachment forest land Eshwar Khandre
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp