Freak accident on Bengaluru's KIA road kills 2, including cop

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a freak accident on the city’s busy Bengaluru International Airport Road, a 40-year-old police constable attached to the Devanahalli police station and the passenger of another car died at 1.50 am on Monday. The constable, along with his inspector, was on night rounds in the Devanahalli subdivision on Sunday. They were checking an SUV that was parked in the middle of the road as it had met with an accident.

The SUV driver had switched on the parking light to caution the other vehicles coming from behind. The inspector had got a call and was talking. Meanwhile, another car which came from the city collided with the SUV killing the constable and one of its passengers. Jolly ride proves fatal Six people in the car, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, were on a jolly drive and were on their way to have tea on the highway. The Chikkajala traffic police have registered a case and are investigating. The deceased police constable, N Suresh, was from Devanahalli.

The other person who died is identified as 28-year-old Sharath. The driver of the parked SUV, Byre Gowda, has lost both his legs in the accident and his condition is said to be extremely critical. Devanahalli police station Inspector Dharme Gowda, who was the eyewitness to the accident, told The New Indian Express that the accident occurred on the Doddajala flyover near Meenakunte Hosuru. On night rounds “I was on night rounds and Suresh was the jeep driver.

We saw the SUV parked in the middle of the road. We went to check and Suresh was talking to the driver of the SUV. I came to the side after getting a phone call. A car coming from the Hebbal side towards the airport side rammed into the SUV.

The driver of the car was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and did not notice the parked SUV. Both Suresh and a person identified as Sharath, who was in the car, died on the spot,” Dharme Gowda added. Suspected drunk driving Five survivors, including three women, in the car have sustained injuries and all were suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. The injured have been identified as 30-year-old Chandra Prakash, the car driver, Emanuel, 29, Priyadarshini, 26, Kejia, 24, and Sherin, 25.

BENGALURU: In a freak accident on the city’s busy Bengaluru International Airport Road, a 40-year-old police constable attached to the Devanahalli police station and the passenger of another car died at 1.50 am on Monday. The constable, along with his inspector, was on night rounds in the Devanahalli subdivision on Sunday. They were checking an SUV that was parked in the middle of the road as it had met with an accident. The SUV driver had switched on the parking light to caution the other vehicles coming from behind. The inspector had got a call and was talking. Meanwhile, another car which came from the city collided with the SUV killing the constable and one of its passengers. Jolly ride proves fatal Six people in the car, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, were on a jolly drive and were on their way to have tea on the highway. The Chikkajala traffic police have registered a case and are investigating. The deceased police constable, N Suresh, was from Devanahalli. The other person who died is identified as 28-year-old Sharath. The driver of the parked SUV, Byre Gowda, has lost both his legs in the accident and his condition is said to be extremely critical. Devanahalli police station Inspector Dharme Gowda, who was the eyewitness to the accident, told The New Indian Express that the accident occurred on the Doddajala flyover near Meenakunte Hosuru. On night rounds “I was on night rounds and Suresh was the jeep driver.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); We saw the SUV parked in the middle of the road. We went to check and Suresh was talking to the driver of the SUV. I came to the side after getting a phone call. A car coming from the Hebbal side towards the airport side rammed into the SUV. The driver of the car was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and did not notice the parked SUV. Both Suresh and a person identified as Sharath, who was in the car, died on the spot,” Dharme Gowda added. Suspected drunk driving Five survivors, including three women, in the car have sustained injuries and all were suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. The injured have been identified as 30-year-old Chandra Prakash, the car driver, Emanuel, 29, Priyadarshini, 26, Kejia, 24, and Sherin, 25.