President Murmu learns about Karnataka tribals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: President Droupadi Murmu interacted with people from tribal communities of Karnataka at Raj Bhavan on Monday. During the dialogue with members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), specifically, Jenu Kuruba and Koraga communities, Murmu emphasized on the paramount importance of education for the communities, particularly women.

The president encouraged them to take advantage of various initiatives, including the tribal women empowerment scheme. She envisioned a future where everyone would have access to higher education and actively contribute to society. Murmu highlighted the government’s launch of the ‘Pradhan Mantri PVTG Development Mission’ aimed at uplifting them.

President Droupadi Murmu interacts with a woman from the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Monday

She also inquired about their living conditions and when they hesitated to speak freely, she personally approached each individual, discussing their housing situation, government-built houses and children’s education.

During the event, Chandru, a Jenu Kuruba tribal from Yadavanadhadi in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district, spoke to the president in Hindi. However, she encouraged him to speak in his local language. Chandru expressed his pride in witnessing an Adivasi woman holding the position of president.

Dr Savita, the first Koraga doctorate, who is now a professor in Saligram, Udupi district, highlighted the decline in her community’s population due to malnutrition and health issues. She stressed on the need for research and remedial efforts. The guests honoured the president and Governor Twaarchand Ghelot with souvenirs.

