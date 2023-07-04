Home Cities Bengaluru

PU student killed after her leg gets caught in bus wheel

The deceased, S Disha, was a resident of Channanayakanahalli and studying at a college in Malleswaram.

Published: 04th July 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old PUC student was killed in a road accident after she was dragged by a private bus for almost 100 metres on the busy Bengaluru-Tumakuru Road near Jalahalli Cross around 6 am on Monday. She was riding the pillion with her father on a two-wheeler when the accident occurred.

The sleeper coach bus of a travel agency was overtaking the two-wheeler when it came close to the vehicle, and the victim’s leg got entangled in the bus tyre. She died due to excessive bleeding.

The deceased, S Disha, was a resident of Channanayakanahalli and studying at a college in Malleswaram. Her father Satish Kumar, who works in a bakery, was dropping her for tuition classes.

“The two-wheeler must have been very close to the bus when it was overtaking. After Disha’s leg got entangled in the bus tyre. She was dragged for a distance. Her father too sustained minor injuries. The bus has been seized and the driver arrested,” said an officer, involved in the investigation. The Peenya traffic police have registered a case and are investigating.

