Ready for rain, says BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is fully prepared to handle the monsoon this year, said Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath. With rain hitting the city, Girinath held a coordination committee meeting with zonal commissioners on Monday to review preparations for the monsoon. “The desilting of drains and other civil works at some places, and other measures are being taken up to ensure that the impact of flooding will be minimal,” he said.

Girinath also said a Whatsapp group has been created involving the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), BBMP and other departments to rush to the spot in case of flooding and other rain-related emergencies.

With regard to growing concerns over drinking water in 110 villages that were merged into BBMP after delimitation due to the delayed monsoon in May and June, the commissioner said the Palike will be ready with a contingency plan and will sink borewells as per requests. “The Palike will dig borewells in the outer areas of BBMP’s jurisdiction. The 110 villages spread in areas like Mahadevapura, Yelahanka, Bengaluru South and RR Nagar will be provided with water from BBMP in case there is a shortage. In Bengaluru South alone, there is a demand to install 50 borewells,” he said.

He stated that the Palike received a request for about 100 borewells from the villages, with each borewell costing Rs 8 lakh each. Currently, there is a proposal of Rs 10 crore to sink borewells in the newly merged villages.

On the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) scam in BBMP works, the commissioner said IAS officer Ujwal Kumar Ghosh has been appointed to initiate a probe into the issue and give a report.

On pending bills to contractors

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said bills for stormwater drain works, taken up under the Government Of Karnataka grant, was settled in February. The BBMP will clear the pending dues to contractors based on seniority shortly, he added. “The bills, worth up to Rs 100 crore, were cleared in April this year. The Rs 300 crore bill amount between May 2021 and June 2021 will be settled soon,” said.

