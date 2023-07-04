Home Cities Bengaluru

Ready for rain, says BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath

Desilting of drains and other measures being taken to ensure minimal flooding

Published: 04th July 2023 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is fully prepared to handle the monsoon this year, said Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath. With rain hitting the city, Girinath held a coordination committee meeting with zonal commissioners on Monday to review preparations for the monsoon. “The desilting of drains and other civil works at some places, and other measures are being taken up to ensure that the impact of flooding will be minimal,” he said.

Girinath also said a Whatsapp group has been created involving the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), BBMP and other departments to rush to the spot in case of flooding and other rain-related emergencies.

With regard to growing concerns over drinking water in 110 villages that were merged into BBMP after delimitation due to the delayed monsoon in May and June, the commissioner said the Palike will be ready with a contingency plan and will sink borewells as per requests. “The Palike will dig borewells in the outer areas of BBMP’s jurisdiction. The 110 villages spread in areas like Mahadevapura, Yelahanka, Bengaluru South and RR Nagar will be provided with water from BBMP in case there is a shortage. In Bengaluru South alone, there is a demand to install 50 borewells,” he said. 

He stated that the Palike received a request for about 100 borewells from the villages, with each borewell costing Rs 8 lakh each. Currently, there is a proposal of Rs 10 crore to sink borewells in the newly merged villages.

On the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) scam in BBMP works, the commissioner said IAS officer Ujwal Kumar Ghosh has been appointed to initiate a probe into the issue and give a report.

On pending bills to contractors 
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said bills for stormwater drain works, taken up under the Government Of  Karnataka grant, was settled in February. The BBMP will clear the pending dues to contractors based on seniority shortly, he added. “The bills, worth up to Rs 100 crore, were cleared in April this year. The Rs 300 crore bill amount between May 2021 and June 2021 will be settled soon,” said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Tushar Girinath monsoon
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp